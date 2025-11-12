All 20 personnel on a Turkish military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia died

ANKARA, Turkey — All 20 personnel on board a military cargo plane that crashed in Georgia were killed, Turkey's defense minister announced on Wednesday.

The C-130 plane had taken off from Azerbaijan and was on its way back to Turkey when it crashed Tuesday in Georgia’s Sighnaghi municipality, close to the Azerbaijani border.

“Our heroic comrades-in-arms were martyred on November 11, 2025, when our C-130 military cargo plane, which had taken off from Azerbaijan en route to our country, crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border,” Defense Minister Yasar Guler said on a message posted on X, together with photographs of the military personnel that were killed.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

