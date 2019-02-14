  • All aboard … the Jose Cuervo Express luxury train touts open tequila bar, distillery tour

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Train lovers and tequila drinkers can’t catch the Jose Cuervo Express in the U.S., but if you’re heading to Mexico, you can climb aboard the luxury train with its open tequila bar in Guadalajara for a round-trip to Tequila and back.

    The Mundo Cuervo website described the train cars as having the “stunning glamour of a bygone era, in a setting enriched by the graceful silhouettes of the decor, the fine wooden wagons equipped with spacious tables, gleaming mirrors, leather upholstery and seats of polished wood.

    At least one travel site, TravelPirates, described the train trip as a “luxurious train experience for lovers of tequila in all forms.”

    Guests on the Jose Cuervo Express can drink all the tequila they want from the train's open tequila bar, depending on the trip that is purchased. Photo: Mundo Cuervo

    The trip also includes a tour of the Jose Cuervo Distillery in La Rojena, billed as “the oldest distillery in Latin America,” and a show.

    The company offers different travel packages, too, with one of the cheaper trips running just over $100 U.S.

     
     

