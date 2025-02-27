Andrew Tate, who faces rape and trafficking charges in Romania, has left for the US

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have left Romania for the U.S. after a travel ban was lifted that was previously imposed on them, an official said Thursday.

The brothers are charged with human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

It is not clear under what conditions the Tates — who are keen supporters of President Donald Trump and boast millions online followers — were allowed to leave Romania.

An official at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case, said the decision was at the discretion of prosecutors.

Andrew Tate, 38, and Tristan Tate, 36 — who are dual U.S.-British citizens — were arrested near Romania's capital in late 2022 along with two Romanian women. Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four last year. In April, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled that a trial could start but did not set a date. All four deny all of the allegations.

