A federal appeals court has agreed to keep deportation protections frozen for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants, shortly after the Trump administration filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court.

The appeals court order handed down late Wednesday means the administration remains free to detain and deport Venezuelans who had previously been granted temporary protected status. Federal attorneys have said some 1,800 are in detention, and about 330 are subject to deportation proceedings.

The Supreme Court previously intervened to allow the administration to temporarily end the program for Venezuelans.

Congress created the TPS program in 1990 to protect migrants from deportation to countries experiencing natural disasters or civil unrest. The designation is granted in periods of up to 18 months.

The Trump administration argues that TPS is a temporary program and that Venezuela no longer meets the requirements for its renewal.

During President Donald Trump's second term, the Department of Homeland Security has terminated TPS for more than 1 million people from 13 countries, including Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Afghanistan and Syria.

However, in a shift in policy in recent months, the administration has maintained protections for nearly 200,000 Salvadorans and more than 100,000 people from Ukraine and Sudan.

TPS was first granted to Venezuelans in March 2021, under Democratic President Joe Biden. The designation was expanded in September 2023 to cover additional beneficiaries. About 600,000 Venezuelans have received TPS protections.

The Trump administration's move to end protections for Venezuelans was challenged in court, and a California-based judge ruled it unlawful. The Supreme Court twice intervened with temporary emergency orders, and later sent the case back to an appeals court after upholding the end of TPS for Haitians in a different case.

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals had yet to rule when the administration returned to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, arguing that a temporary pause would soon expire and allow the restoration of deportation protections. Hours later, though, the appeals court extended its temporary freeze on protections until seven days after it hands down a full ruling.

The Justice Department subsequently withdrew its appeal, although federal attorneys could return to the high court later.

After the Trump administration terminated TPS for Venezuelans last year, their work authorizations also became invalid. Thousands faced deportation proceedings, detention and removal. Many others chose to leave the country voluntarily.

It remains unclear how many Venezuelans who previously held TPS are still living in the United States.

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