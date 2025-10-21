Appeals court overturns conviction of Colombian ex-President Uribe for bribery and witness tampering

BOGOTA, Colombia — An appeals court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of Colombian ex-President Álvaro Uribe for bribery and witness tampering in a historic case that gripped the South American nation and tarnished the conservative strongman's legacy.

Uribe, 73, was sentenced to 12 years in house arrest in August following a nearly six-month trial in which prosecutors presented evidence that he attempted to influence witnesses who accused the law-and-order leader of having links to a paramilitary group in the 1990s. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The court on Tuesday said the conviction had “structural deficiencies,” used vague premises and lacked comprehensive analysis.

Uribe, who governed from 2002 to 2010, has called his conviction political persecution, claiming that the judge was biased against him. In the appeal, his lawyers questioned the validity of the evidence and argued that the former president’s responsibility was not “unequivocally” proven.

Prosecutors and victims can appeal Tuesday’s ruling to Colombia’s Supreme Court. The former president watched the proceedings remotely via video link.

The case has energized both Uribe’s supporters and critics, as the latest turn comes amid campaigning for next year's legislative and presidential elections in Colombia. Uribe’s party, Democratic Center, has already said that Uribe will run for senator if his legal situation allows it. The original sentence included an 8-year ban on holding public office.

Sen. Paloma Valencia, an Uribe supporter, wrote on X that she felt relieved by the latest decision.

“We have always trusted in his innocence, always defended his legacy and his good name,” she said.

The former president governed with strong support from the United States. He is a polarizing figure in Colombia, where many credit him for saving the country from becoming a failed state, while others associate him with human rights violations and the rise of paramilitary groups in the 1990s.

The judge in Uribe’s original trial said she had seen enough evidence to determine that Uribe conspired with a lawyer to coax three imprisoned former paramilitary members into changing testimony they had provided to Iván Cepeda, a leftist senator who had launched an investigation into Uribe’s alleged ties to a paramilitary group.

