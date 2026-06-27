Bahrain accuses Iran of launching a drone attack targeting the island kingdom

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bahrain accused Iran on Saturday of launching a new drone attack targeting the island nation.

It apparently came in response to the U.S. military launching overnight strikes against Iran over an attack on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. The attacks are the most significant test yet to an interim understanding reached a week ago by the two countries to begin working to end their monthslong war and reopen the pivotal waterway.

A statement from Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said a “number of Iranian drones” targeted the country. It did not elaborate on the target. Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet.

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard earlier on Saturday issued a statement carried by the state-run IRNA news agency saying it had targeted several locations "of the U.S. terrorist army in the region.”

It did not name what areas were targeted.

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