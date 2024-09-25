World

Biden says all-out war is still possible as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates

By AAMER MADHANI

UN General Assembly Biden United States President Joe Biden addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “all-out war” is still possible as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, but he's hopeful an off-ramp can be found to prevent further bloodshed.

Biden spoke during an interview on ABC’s "The View." His comments come after days of back and forth between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon that have killed hundreds and rekindled fears of a broader war in the Middle East.

