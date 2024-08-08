Britain remains on alert for further unrest, even after anti-racism campaigners face down far right

LONDON — (AP) — British authorities said Thursday they were preparing for the possibility of further unrest, even as they applauded the efforts of anti-racism campaigners and police who largely stifled a threatened wave of far-right demonstrations overnight.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer sounded the note of caution after a week of anti-immigrant violence that has scarred communities from Northern Ireland to the south coast of England. Starmer spoke to reporters at a mosque in Solihull, near Birmingham, where demonstrators shut down a shopping center on Sunday.

“It’s important that we don’t let up here,” Starmer said. “And that’s why later on today I’ll have another (emergency) meeting with law enforcement, with senior police officers to make sure that we reflect on last night but also plan for the coming days.”

Police across the U.K. had braced for widespread disorder on Wednesday night after far-right activists circulated a list of more than 100 sites they planned to target, including the offices of immigration lawyers and others offering services to migrants.

But those demonstrations failed to materialize as police and counter-protesters filled the streets.

Carrying signs saying “Refugees Welcome” and chanting “Whose streets? Our streets,” people turned out in force to protect asylum service centers and the offices of immigration attorneys.

The government also declared a national critical incident, putting 6,000 specially trained police on standby to respond to any disorder. Police said that protests and counter-protests were largely peaceful, though a small number of arrests were made.

“The show of force from the police and, frankly, the show of unity from communities together defeated the challenges that we faced,” said Commissioner Mark Rowley, the head of London’s Metropolitan Police Service. “It went off very peacefully last night, and the fears of extreme right disorder were abated.”

But tensions remain high after right-wing agitators fueled the violence by circulating misinformation about the identity of the suspect in a knife attack that killed three young girls in the English seaside town of Southport on July 29. The last child hospitalized in the stabbing has been released, police said Thursday.

Nearly 500 people have been arrested around the country after anti-immigrant mobs clashed with police, attacked mosques and overran two hotels housing asylum-seekers.

Among those arrested was a man in his 50s on suspicion of “encouraging murder.” The arrest came after a local Labour councilor allegedly called for far-right protesters’ throats to be “cut.''

The Labour Party suspended Ricky Jones, who is alleged to have made the remark at a London demonstration Wednesday.

The government has pledged to track down and prosecute those responsible for the disorder, including people who incite violence online.

In an effort to dissuade people from taking part in future unrest by showing that rioters will face swift justice, TV cameras were allowed into Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday as Judge Andrew Menary sentenced two men to 32 months in jail.

During the hearing, prosecutors played video of rioters pelting police with bricks and setting garbage cans on fire. One of the suspects was in the middle of a group that ripped the bumper off a police vehicle and threw it at officers as onlookers cheered.

“It seems to me there were hundreds of people observing, as if this was some sort of Tuesday night entertainment,” Menary said. “All of them should be frankly ashamed of themselves.”

Northern Ireland’s regional legislative assembly held a special sitting Thursday to respond to the unrest. Minister for Justice Naomi Long said the violence and racist attacks in recent days were “not reflective” of the people of Northern Ireland.

“We need to call it for what it is. It is racism, it is Islamophobia, it is xenophobia,″ she said. “If we’re going to deal with it, we need to name it for what it is, and we need to challenge it.″

The government is also considering imposing sanctions other than jail time, including banning rioters from soccer matches. Home Office minister Diana Johnson told LBC Radio that there should be consequences for those implicated in disorder.

“I think all options are being looked at, to be honest, and I am pretty clear that most football clubs do not want to be seen to have football hooligans and people carrying out criminal acts on the streets of the local communities in their stands on a Saturday,″ she said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.