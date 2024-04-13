British military warns of possible vessel being boarded near Strait of Hormuz

The British military warned Saturday that a vessel may have been boarded by an unknown party near the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The warning from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations offered no details about the boarding in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West, particularly after a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian Consulate in Syria.

