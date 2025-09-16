Colombia’s president lashes out at Trump administration over drug war designation

BOGOTA, Colombia — (AP) — Colombian president Gustavo Petro on Tuesday lashed out at the U.S. government after it added Colombia to a list of nations failing to cooperate in the drug war for the first time in three decades.

In a message on his X account, the leftist leader accused the United States of seeking to “participate” in Colombian politics and looking for a “puppet president” as the country prepares for presidential elections next year.

“The Colombian people will reply if they want a puppet president…or a free and sovereign nation” Petro wrote, adding in another message that he would not let his nation “kneel” to U.S. interests and allow peasants who grow coca to get “beaten up.”

On Monday, the Trump administration designated Colombia as a country that is failing to meet its international commitments to fight drug trafficking and blamed the Colombian government for a lack of progress in the fight against the cocaine trade.

The designation, known as decertification, is a stunning rebuke for a traditional U.S. ally. It comes amid a recent surge in cocaine production and fraying ties between the White House and Colombia's first leftist president.

Even as the U.S determined that Colombia has failed to comply with international anti-narcotics obligations, the Trump administration issued a waiver of sanctions that would have triggered major aid cuts.

On Tuesday, the charge d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Bogota, John McNamara, said that consular services, humanitarian projects and defense cooperation would not be affected by Colombia’s decertification.

“We are going to do everything we can to fight with the Colombian people against the global threat” of drugs, McNamara told Colombian radio station Blu.

Colombia’s decertification comes as cocaine production skyrockets in the South American country.

The amount of land dedicated to cultivating coca, the base ingredient of cocaine, has almost tripled in the past decade to a record 253,000 hectares in 2023, according to the latest report available from the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime.

Petro, a former rebel himself, also has angered senior U.S. officials by denying American extradition requests as well as criticizing the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown and its efforts to combat drug trafficking in neighboring Venezuela.

In a Presidential Determination submitted to Congress on Monday, the Trump administration mostly blamed Petro for the rise of cocaine production in Colombia describing his efforts to negotiate peace deals with "narco terrorist groups” as a failure.

The report said that Colombia’s security institutions and municipal authorities have shown “skill and courage” in confronting drug traffickers, but said that “the failure of Colombia to meet its drug control obligations over the past year rests solely with its political leadership.”

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.