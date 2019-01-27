  • Driver fined for littering after tossing speeding ticket out of window

    It doesn’t pay to mess with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. After all, the Mounties always get their man.

    A Manitoba driver found out the hard way, Global News reported. 

    The Manitoba division of the RCMP tweeted a video of a driver holding a speeding ticket out of a vehicle window and then letting the ticket fly away.

    That resulted in another ticket -- for littering. That cost the driver another C$174 (or $122.79 in U.S. currency) for violating the Highway Traffic act, the RCMP tweeted.

    While the Mounties did not mention it, Global News reported that having an unreadable license plate was also a violation of the Highway Traffic Act.

     
     

