Driver fined for littering after tossing speeding ticket out of window

It doesn’t pay to mess with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. After all, the Mounties always get their man.
A Manitoba driver found out the hard way, Global News reported.
The Manitoba division of the RCMP tweeted a video of a driver holding a speeding ticket out of a vehicle window and then letting the ticket fly away.
That resulted in another ticket -- for littering. That cost the driver another C$174 (or $122.79 in U.S. currency) for violating the Highway Traffic act, the RCMP tweeted.
While the Mounties did not mention it, Global News reported that having an unreadable license plate was also a violation of the Highway Traffic Act.
DYK? If you throw your speeding ticket out the window, you can also be fined an additional $174 for littering under the Highway Traffic Act? Please slow down & drive safe. If you have questions about your ticket, please speak to the officer. #rcmpmb #TrafficTues #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/z8HM192Fm8— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 23, 2019
