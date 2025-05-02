Drone strikes vessel carrying aid to Gaza near Malta

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — A drone struck a vessel carrying aid to Gaza off the coast Friday off the coast of Malta, said a statement by Codepink, a grassroots peace and social justice movement.

The vessel belonging to the Gaza Freedom Flotilla was trying to get food and supplies to people in Gaza, said the statement.

Malta’s government said 12 crew members and four civilians were on board and no casualties were reported.

