As fires in Chile burn, a mobile clinic fights to save furry survivors

LIRQUÉN, Chile — Some are frightened, others are dehydrated, most are burned. In order to provide aid to the furry friends and other animals affected by the raging fires in Chile, the national police's canine brigade and teams of volunteers are working against the clock to provide first aid to the pets caught by flames.

“Our main goal is to help animals that have been rescued, found in the rubble, in the ash, or that managed to escape with their owners but suffered injuries due to this massive fire,” Angiella Scalpello, a veterinarian from the canine squad of the investigative police, told The Associated Press.

Inside a small van, Scalpello and other veterinarians are treating cats, dogs and other animals in a makeshift clinic. Almost all of them arrive with burned whiskers and paws, thirsty or suffering from conjunctivitis — caused by the toxic fumes — after spending days under the debris of what once were houses, vehicles or schools.

The small town of Lirquén in south-central Chile was ground zero for the devastating fires that have been burning for days. With around 20,000 inhabitants, the fire consumed 80% of the city. Nationwide, the fires have left at least 20 dead and nearly 300 injured, official data shows.

Many of the furry patients treated in the mobile unit were found in the aftermath of the deadly fires.

“We usually find cats that were sheltering in small corners and that survived both the fire and the days that followed,” said veterinarian Juan Vivanco, who also works in the unit.

Although the blaze is for now under control in Lirquén, the strong smell of burning and fine ash dust still cover its narrow streets. While the town assesses the damage and debris removal efforts continue, more animals are expected to be rescued in the coming days, according to Vivanco.

But the longer they wait, the less likely they are to survive. “We’ve also found several pets already deceased… it happens regularly,” he said.

Once they arrive at the mobile unit, the pets receive IV fluids, a vital signs checkup and have their wounds taken care of. The most severe cases are sent to veterinary hospitals.

“We’ve transported four or five puppies, in addition to three kittens. The last kitten we brought in yesterday (Monday) really touched us, because it had all four paws and its tail burned,” said volunteer Vanessa Morales. “We took it to an emergency center.”

Many residents also go to the mobile clinic seeking help for their pets who are suffering from stress or injuries.

Little dog Chica managed to escape the flames thanks to her family’s quick thinking when they evacuated their home last Sunday. The house was completely destroyed, but the family were safe and sound despite sustaining minor injuries. However, the senior poodle began to experience some discomfort in her eyes, so her owner Kevin Carrasco decided to seek professional help.

“I noticed her eyes were a little sore, with some discharge, so I looked for help, and luckily there was a veterinarian here who gave me some drops for her and some gauze to clean them, because she had conjunctivitis,” he said.

Other residents, like Yasna Hidalgo, come to the clinic seeking information in an attempt to find pets that have been missing amid the panic and chaos that broke when the fires started to reach homes.

“I’m looking for my 85-year-old grandmother’s two dogs. She had to leave in a hurry, and the house was completely destroyed,” she said.

In the last three days, the nearly 20,000 residents of Lirquén have been the most affected by the fierce Trinitarias fire, which has already consumed more than 140 square kilometers (54 square miles) in the Bío Bío region and is the most devastating among the 30 fires currently burning in the country.

This is already considered one of the most serious emergencies in recent years in Chile, after massive wildfires left more than 130 dead two years ago.

Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate over the weekend, and in the process, many also lost their beloved pets. Some were forced by the authorities to leave their homes, as was the case of student María Paz, 21.

“Everything burned, we lost everything. All 200 houses in our town burned down,” she recalled. “People died, families died, neighbors died, and many animals died, including my little kitten.”

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.