0 French author Yann Moix, 50, calls women over 50 'too old' to love, sparks outrage

PARIS - A 50-year-old French author is under fire on social media for saying he couldn’t love a woman his own age.

According to USA Today, BBC News and other outlets, Yann Moix made the controversial comments in a recent interview with Marie Claire France.

"I'm telling you the truth," the TV host and "Rompre (Breaking Up)" writer said in French. "At 50 years old, I am incapable of loving a 50-year-old woman."

When asked to explain, he said: "I find that too old. When I'm 60 years old, I'll be able to do it. Then 50 years old will appear young to me."

But for now, women his own age are "invisible" to him, he continued.

“The body of a 25-year-old woman is extraordinary,” he said. “The body of a 50-year-old woman isn't extraordinary at all.”

Outraged women flocked to Twitter to slam Moix, calling his words sexist.

"Say that this 52-year-old woman doesn't have a chance with Yann Moix. Poor Halle Berry," comedian Amelle Chahbi quipped in French.

"Women over 50 breathe a sigh of relief, warn 25-year-old women to avoid creepy French author Yann Moix," radio host Mary Dixon wrote.

Moix responded to his critics Tuesday in an interview with RTL Radio.

"I like who I like, and I don't have to answer to the court of taste," he said, according to the BBC.

"Fifty-year-old women do not see me, either," he conceded.

