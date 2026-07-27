Genevieve becomes a Category 5 hurricane but is not expected to make landfall

MIAMI — Genevieve became a Category 5 hurricane early Monday, the first in the East Pacific region in two years, forecasters said. It is expected to stay far out to sea on a course roughly parallel with the Mexico coast.

Genevieve had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Genevieve’s center was located about 530 miles (855 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo, and it was headed northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, but the hurricane center said that swells from the storm — likely causing “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” — were affecting parts of Mexico’s southwestern coast and the Baja California Peninsula.

The storm was expected to begin weakening from Tuesday.

Farther northwest in the Pacific, Hurricane Fausto weakened to a Category 1 storm as it continued on a path in the general direction of the Hawaiian Islands.

Forecasters said Fausto was expected to be downgraded to a tropical storm in the coming days but warned that it could still generate significant surf for parts of Hawaii.

Fausto had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). It was located about 670 miles (1,080 kilometers) east of Hilo and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).

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