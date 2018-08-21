  • Gin taster wanted: Company will hire you to travel the world, drink with friends

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Do you have a real thirst for adventure, and well, booze?

    A bar group in London is looking for some parched patrons to travel the world sipping gin to stock a new bar that’s scheduled to open in the fall.

    The owners of Mr. Fogg’s is looking to stock its new Society of Exploration bar, the Evening Standard reported.

    And what better way than with an “Around the World in 80 Days” tour?

    The winning taste tester will take a friend and make stops in cities like Mumbai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, San Francisco, New York and Lisbon to taste gin and collect botanicals.

    They will follow the route Phileas Fogg took in Jules Verne’s book, “Around the World in 80 Days.”

    The winners will be given an atlas, journal, luggage tags and hip flask for their their journey, the Evening Standard reported.

    They will then document their trip with social media posts, taking photos and posting videos. They also need a valid passport and must like gin. 

    Click here for your chance to travel the world, but you have to act quickly. The deadline is Monday. 

     
     

