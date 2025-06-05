Governments denounce Trump's travel ban and vow to push back against US

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Officials in some of the 12 countries whose citizens will be soon banned from visiting the United States denounced President Donald Trump's move to resurrect a hallmark policy of his first term and vowed Thursday to push back against the U.S.

The ban, which was announced Wednesday, takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, a cushion that may avoid the chaos that unfolded at airports nationwide when a similar measure took effect with virtually no notice in 2017. Trump, who signaled plans for a new ban upon taking office again in January, appears to be on firmer ground this time after the Supreme Court sided with him.

The 12 countries — Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — include some of the world's poorest nations. Seven more countries — Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela — now face heightened travel restrictions.

In the central African nation of Chad, President Mahamat Deby Itno announced his country would respond by suspending visas to U.S. citizens "in accordance with the principles of reciprocity."

In a post on Facebook, Deby noted that his nation, which faces widespread poverty, could offer no gifts, and he made a barely veiled reference to Qatar giving Trump a luxury Boeing 747 jet to use as Air Force One.

“Chad has no planes to offer, no billions of dollars to give but Chad has its dignity and pride,” Deby said.

Some other African countries were more conciliatory, with Sierra Leone's information minister, Chernor Bah, saying the country “will work with U.S. authorities" to address the White House concerns.

Some of the 12 countries were on the banned list in Trump's first term. North Korea and Syria, which were on the list in the first administration, were spared this time.

While many of the listed countries send few people to the United States, Haiti, Cuba and Venezuela had been major sources of immigration in recent years.

Trump tied the new ban to Sunday's flamethrower attack in Boulder, Colorado, saying it underscored the dangers posed by some visitors who overstay visas. The suspect is from Egypt, which is not on Trump's restricted list. The Department of Homeland Security says he overstayed a tourist visa.

The travel ban results from a Jan. 20 executive order Trump issued requiring government agencies to compile a report on “hostile attitudes” toward the U.S. and whether entry from certain countries represented a national security risk.

Visa overstays

Trump said some countries had “deficient” screening for passports and other public documents or have historically refused to take back their own citizens. He relied extensively on an annual Homeland Security report of people who remain in the U.S. after their visas expired.

Measuring overstay rates has challenged experts for decades, but the government has made a limited attempt annually since 2016. Trump’s proclamation cites overstay rates for eight of the 12 banned countries.

It's not always clear, though, why some countries are on the list while others are not.

Trump’s list captures many of the most egregious overstay offenders, but it omits many others. Djibouti, for example, had a 23.9% overstay rate among business visitors and tourists in the year through September 2023, higher than seven countries on the banned list and six on the restricted list.

Meanwhile, some countries on the banned list, like Chad, have high overstay rates as a percentage of visitors, but just a few hundred total people suspected of overstaying in a given year.

The findings are “based on sketchy data and a misguided concept of collective punishment,” said Doug Rand, a former Biden administration official at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Decision is a blow to Venezuelans

In Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro’s government condemned the measure, calling it a “stigmatization and criminalization campaign” against Venezuelans.

“What happened is not an isolated incident, but rather a new demonstration of the visceral hatred against the Venezuelan people that inspires those who currently conduct Washington’s foreign policy,” according to a statement.

Venezuelans have been a major target of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, with many accused of having ties to the gang Tren de Aragua. The administration has offered little evidence to back up the allegation but has used it to justify the deportation of hundreds of Venezuelans.

For years, Maduro’s government had mostly refused the entry of immigrants deported from the U.S., but it reversed course after Trump took office this year.

Oreebus Gonzalez has been coming at least once a year to Miami to buy clothes that she sells in Venezuela. But as she prepared to fly home Thursday, she worried she might not be able to come back — even with a tourist visa valid until 2033.

“It scares me a lot,” Gonzalez, 40, said ahead of her flight to Caracas. “The fact that you behave well and do the right thing doesn’t matter.”

‘America has to cancel it’

Outside the former U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, a Taliban guard expressed his disappointment with the ban.

“America has to cancel it,” Ilias Kakal said.

The Afghanistan travel ban was announced as forms of support for Afghans who worked with the U.S. are being steadily eroded under the Trump administration. A refugee program has been suspended, and there is no funding to help them leave Afghanistan or resettle in the U.S., although a ban exception was made for people with special immigrant visas, a program created to help those in danger because they worked with the U.S. during the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

In addition, many people who “served shoulder-to-shoulder” with the U.S did not qualify for the special visa program, according to No One Left Behind, a group that has advocated for Afghans who worked with the U.S.

Khalid Khan, an Afghan refugee now living in Pakistan, said he worked for the U.S. military for eight years.

"I feel abandoned,” Khan said. “So long as Trump is there, we are nowhere.”

Since the Taliban took over the country in 2021, only Afghans with foreign passports or green cards were able to travel to the United States with any ease, travel agents said.

Supporting the ban

William Lopez, a property investor who arrived from Cuba in 1967, was happy to see Cuba on the list.

“These are people that come but don’t want to work. They support the Cuban government. They support communism,” said Lopez, 75, who was at Miami's famed Cuban restaurant, Versailles, steps away from the Little Havana neighborhood. “What the Trump administration is doing is perfectly good.”

During his first term, Trump issued an executive order banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries. It was one of the most chaotic and confusing moments of his young presidency.

The order was retooled amid legal challenges, until a version was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

___

___

Amiri reported from the United Nations. Associated Press writers Regina Garcia Cano, Rebecca Santana, Jon Gambrell, Ellen Knickmeyer, Omar Farouk, Nasser Karimi, Elliot Spagat, Elena Becatoros and Danica Coto contributed to this report.

