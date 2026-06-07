Greek police arrest a Palestinian man on suspicion of planning attacks

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police on the Greek island of Crete on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old Palestinian man on suspicion of planning “terrorist” attacks and belonging to the militant group Hamas.

Police said in a brief statement the man is also under investigation for traveling abroad to undergo training.

Searches in homes in both Crete and the Greek capital, Athens, turned up a number of mobile phones, a laptop, external hard drives and bank cards. The suspect will appear before a magistrate later Sunday.

Police said the man’s arrest is linked to the detention of four Palestinian men in Cyprus who are also being investigated on “terrorism-related” charges and “belonging to a criminal organization.”

Cypriot law enforcement authorities initially placed two Palestinians in custody on May 22 following what they said was the evaluation of gathered intelligence.

Authorities said they discovered in two residences used by one of the men suspected material that could be used in the manufacture of explosives.

Cypriot police detained another two Palestinian men on May 29 as part of the same investigation.

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