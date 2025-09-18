Guinea reaches final day of referendum campaign, with opposition missing

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — Guinea’s capital buzzed with activity as campaigning closed Thursday ahead of a referendum that could let the coup leader seek the presidency.

Quran readings, reggae concerts and prayers were held in support of Col. Mamadi Doumbouya, the military leader who took power three years ago. Public and private buildings in Conakry were plastered with campaign billboards. Roads were blocked by trucks filled with supporters wearing T-shirts and boubous, traditional West African flowing garments, printed with Doumbouya’s face.

Only one thing was missing: the opposition. All the campaign billboards and events urge people to vote in one way: Yes.

The citizens of this coastal West African country will cast either Yes or No ballots on Sunday on a draft constitution, the key step in a transition from military toward civilian rule. No campaigning is allowed on Friday and Saturday. A presidential election is expected follow in December.

There are 6.7 million eligible voters, and the referendum needs a voter turnout of at least 50% to pass.

Junta leader is the central figure of the campaign

Guinea is one of a growing number of West African countries, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where the military has taken power and delayed a return to civilian rule. Doumbouya ousted President Alpha Conde in 2021, saying he acted to prevent the country from slipping into chaos and chastising the previous government for broken promises.

Despite rich natural resources, over half of Guinea's population of 15 million people is experiencing “unprecedented levels of poverty and food insecurity,” according to the World Food Program.

Doumbouya initially said he would not run for the presidency. But the draft constitution allows junta members to run for office, and extends the presidential mandate from 5 to 7 years, renewable twice. It also creates a Senate, where one-third of the members would be appointed by the president.

Although Doumbouya has not spoken publicly about whether he would run in December's election, he remains the main figure of the referendum campaign.

At a recent event in a central neighborhood of Conakry, residents dressed in their best clothes and Doumbouya T-shirts were swaying to songs praising the military leader as “the new sun which shines over Guinea.”

Kadiatou Diaby, a merchant selling spicy Guinean pepper in Conakry’s market, said she was motivated by Doumbouya himself to vote in favor of the new constitution. During the rally, she made an impassioned speech convincing the others to do the same.

“I won’t say I didn’t vote before, but my heart wasn’t really in it. I really trust him. I’m going to vote, and my children are also going to vote,” she said.

Mohamed Lamine Camara, the head of the neighborhood council who hosted the rally and provided refreshments, said that no one has asked to organize any events against the new constitution. He said he was in favor of the draft and was telling residents to vote for it, but had not read the part which allows Doumbouya to stand in the presidential election.

Exclusion of the opposition voices

Fanta Conte, a member of Guinea’s National Transition Council, said that the referendum was not about Doumbouya, but about the new constitution, which would give more power to the legislative through the creation of the Senate.

“Right now, it’s not the presidential election campaign, it’s the referendum campaign,” she said. “So right now we’re not talking politics.”

But critics denounced the referendum as a power grab.

Since coming to power, the military junta has been tightening its grip on the independent media and the opposition, according to rights organizations. Human Rights Watch accused the military regime of disappearing its opponents and silencing critical media voices.

Social networks and private radio stations have been cut off, information sites have been interrupted or suspended for several months without explanation, and journalists have faced attacks and arrests, according to Reporters Without Borders. Some critical print newspapers are still being published, but literacy levels in Guinea are low.

The referendum is organized by a new body, the Directorate General of Elections, which will oversee the vote count and whose two heads were elected by Doumbouya.

The military regime dissolved more than 50 political parties last year in a move it claimed was to "clean up the political chessboard." Weeks before the referendum, it suspended the three main opposition parties, making it impossible for them to organize rallies. More than half of the population cannot read or write, which means they only get information about the new constitution from the military government.

Opposition politicians have called for a boycott of the referendum. Cellou Dalein Diallo, an exiled opposition leader, called the referendum “a masquerade” which is “destined to legitimize a coup d'etat.”

