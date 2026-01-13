Independent counsel seeks death sentence for ex-South Korean leader Yoon over martial law imposition

SEOUL — A court in South Korea confirms that an independent counsel has demanded a death sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on rebellion charges in connection with his martial law imposition in December 2024.

Yonhap News Agency reports that independent counsel Cho Eun-suk’s team made the request to Seoul Central District Court.

Removed from office last April, Yoon faces a series of criminal trials over his martial law debacle and other scandals related to his time in office. Charges that he directed a rebellion are the most significant ones.

