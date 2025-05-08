India fires attack drones into Pakistan and several are shot down, Pakistani military says

LAHORE, Pakistan — (AP) — India fired attack drones into Pakistan on Thursday, with one wounding four soldiers, the Pakistani military said, a day after missiles struck several locations and killed more than two dozen people. Several drones were shot down, officials said.

Hours after the first drone attacks, India’s Defense Ministry said it targeted air defense systems in several locations in Pakistan, but did not say whether it used drones.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors have soared since gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Indian Hindu tourists, in India-controlled Kashmir last month. India accused Pakistan of being behind the assault. Islamabad denies that.

Indian strikes on Wednesday killed 31 civilians, including women and children, according to Pakistani officials. More people were killed on both sides of the border in heavy exchanges of fire that followed. It was their worst confrontation since 2019, when the rivals came close to war.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to avenge the deaths in the strikes, raising fears that the two countries could be headed toward another all-out conflict.

The relationship between India and Pakistan has been shaped by conflict and mutual suspicion, most notably in their competing claims over the Himalayan region of Kashmir. They have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, which is split between them and claimed by both in its entirety.

Drones fired at Pakistan

India fired several Israeli-made Harop drones at Pakistan overnight and into Thursday afternoon, according to army spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif.

Pakistani forces shot down 25, he said. A civilian was killed and another wounded when debris from a downed drone fell in Sindh province.

One drone damaged a military site near the city of Lahore and wounded four soldiers, and another fell in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, near the capital, according to Sharif.

“The armed forces are neutralizing them as we speak,” Sharif said on the state-run Pakistan Television early Thursday afternoon.

The Harop drone, produced by Israel’s IAI, is one of several in India’s inventory, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies' Military Balance report.

According to IAI, the Harop combines the capabilities of a drone and a missile and can operate at long ranges.

In Lahore, local police official Mohammad Rizwan said a drone was downed near Walton Airport, an airfield in a residential area about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from the border with India that also contains military installations.

Local media reported that two additional drones were shot down in other cities of Punjab province, of which Lahore is the capital.

In Punjab's Chakwal district, a drone crashed into farmland. Authorities have secured the wreckage and are investigating the drone’s origin and purpose.

Fears of an escalating conflict

With tensions high, India evacuated thousands of people from villages near the two countries’ highly militarized frontier in Kashmir. Tens of thousands of people slept in shelters overnight, officials and residents said Thursday.

About 2,000 villagers also fled their homes in Pakistani-administered Kashmir.

Mohammad Iftikhar boarded a vehicle in Chakothi with his family on Thursday as heavy rain lashed the region. “I am helplessly leaving my home for the safety of my children and wife,” he said.

Flights remained suspended at over two dozen airports across northern and western regions in India, according to travel advisories by multiple airlines. Pakistan has suspended flights at four of its airports — Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot — according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

India’s Foreign Ministry said that 13 civilians were killed and 59 wounded the previous day during exchanges of fire across the de facto border. An Indian soldier was also killed by shelling Wednesday, according to the Indian army.

Pakistani officials said six people have been killed near highly militarized frontier in exchanges of fire over the past day.

Ahmed reported from Islamabad. Associated Press writers Aijaz Hussein in Srinagar, India, Rajesh Roy in New Delhi, and Ishfaq Hussain and Roshan Mughal in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, contributed to this report.

