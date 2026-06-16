Iranian official says end of war includes end of Israel’s occupation of Lebanon, state TV reports

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s top diplomat was quoted as saying Tuesday that the end of the Iran war included the end of Israel’s occupation of Lebanon.

Iranian state television quoted Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi making the comment to foreign diplomats in a briefing. It did not air the remarks, but put them in an onscreen graphic.

“The end of the war in Lebanon is an inseparable part of complete end of the war,” Araghchi was quoted as saying. "Without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they occupied during this war, the war has not fully come to an end.”

He said further Israeli attacks on Lebanon “will be considered by us a violation of the Memorandum of Understanding.”

It remains unclear what is in the interim agreement as it has yet to be released publicly in full.

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