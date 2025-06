DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Israel attacked docks in Yemen’s port city of Hodeida on Tuesday, the Houthi rebels said.

The Houthis announced the attack via their al-Masirah satellite news channel.

They said the attack targeted docks there, without elaborating.

There was no immediate acknowledgment of the attack from Israel.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.