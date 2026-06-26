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Israel and Lebanon sign framework agreement with US in 'first step' toward peace, Rubio says

By BEN FINLEY, Associated Press
Bahrain US Rubio Gulf U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with members of the media before departing for Bahrain International Airport after his visit to the Middle East, in Manama, Bahrain Thursday, June 25, 2026. (Eric Lee/Pool Photo via AP) (Eric Lee/Eric Lee/Pool Reuters via AP)
By BEN FINLEY, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Marco Rubio along with Israel and Lebanon’s ambassadors announced a framework agreement Friday that was described as a first step toward peace following months of conflict between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

The officials did not share details on the agreement that was signed by Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, and Nada Hamadeh, ambassador of Lebanon to the United States.

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