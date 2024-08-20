Kenyan man being held over the discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from police custody

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — A suspect who police said confessed to killing 42 women and was being detained over the discovery of dismembered bodies in Kenya's capital has escaped from police custody, officials said Tuesday.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, 33, was being detained at a police station after the court allowed detectives seven more days to investigate his alleged crimes before charging him.

Mohamed Amin, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, told The Associated Press it was “unfortunate” that Khalusha had escaped along with 12 other inmates after they cut through wire mesh in the cells and scaled the perimeter wall early Tuesday morning.

“This was a high-value suspect who was to face serious charges. We are investigating the incident and will take action accordingly,” said Amin.

Khalusha was arrested in July after 10 bodies and several body parts were found wrapped in plastic sacks in the Kware area of Nairobi.

Police said Khalusha confessed to killing 42 women, including his wife. Khalusha's lawyer told journalists his client was tortured and forced to confess and maintained he was not guilty.

Two other suspects who were arrested after being found with mobile phones belonging to some of the deceased women will return to court on Aug. 26.

