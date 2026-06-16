The Latest: G7 to focus on Ukraine and Iran on first full day of meetings

Leaders of the Group of Seven are discussing Russia's war in Ukraine along with a tentative deal struck by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the conflict with Iran as they meet for the first full day at the G7 summit of leading industrialized nations on Tuesday in the French town of Evian-les-Bains.

Trump said he would focus again on Ukraine following a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron shortly after arriving late Monday in the lakeside spa town.

“Now that this (Iran) is finished, we’re going to be focusing on that,” Trump said.

Macron said he will seek to persuade Trump to continue supporting Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia to help reach a peace agreement more than four years after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the war. Trump said he had good conversations on Sunday with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is attending the summit at France's invitation.

The leaders also will have a working session focused on ending crises and ensuring stability in the Middle East. They are expected to discuss the global economic crisis resulting from the war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will join the talks.

Shortly before his arrival, Trump announced an agreement to end the 3 1/2-month-old U.S. war against Iran.

The G7 includes France, the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. Guest nations at this summit include Brazil, Egypt, India, Kenya, South Korea, Qatar, Ukraine and the UAE.

Here is the latest:

US-Iran ceasefire deal will get plenty of attention at Tuesday sessions

Trump is scheduled to host one-on-one talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan later in the morning.

The Gulf nations are not part of the G7, but Macron extended invitations to the leaders to take part in the summit at a fraught moment for the region.

G7 leaders also will convene a working lunch to discuss the situation in the Middle East, where the conversation is expected to focus on the path ahead after the ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran.

UK slaps new sanctions on Russia

Britain has announced a new set of sanctions targeting the “shadow fleet” Russia uses to ship oil and gas and the finance networks used by Moscow to evade Western sanctions.

The sanctioned ships include several vessels recently purchased by Russia to ship liquefied natural gas from its sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project.

Britain says it has now sanctioned more than 600 shadow fleet vessels.

U.K. troops seized a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the English Channel for the first time last weekend.

The sanctions were announced as Prime Minister Keir Starmer attends the G7 summit in France. He is due to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.

Macron and Zelenskyy hold one-on-one talks

Zelenskyy is getting some time for private talks with Macron before he is scheduled to meet with the other G7 leaders, according to the French government.

G7 leaders gathering for opening session on Russia-Ukraine war

Five of the seven leaders, representing Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan, were huddled in conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before the start of the first session on Ukraine.

Trump was missing. Macron, too, hadn’t arrived yet because he was with Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy arrives at summit venue

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the morning working session with G7 leaders to discuss the ongoing Russian war against Ukraine.

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