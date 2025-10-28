The Latest: Trump meets with newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo

U.S. President Donald Trump is meeting with Japan's newly elected, ultraconservative leader in Tokyo during one of the busiest days of his Asia trip.

Just days after taking office, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may look to build a personal connection with Trump to ease trade tensions. One key to this strategy might be an idea floated by Japan's government to buy a fleet of American Ford F-150 trucks.

His itinerary for Tuesday also includes speaking to U.S. troops aboard an aircraft carrier and mingling with business leaders.

During his trip through Asia, Trump has focused mostly on discussing trade with world leaders, aiming to highlight America's influence on the global economy.

Here's the latest:

Japanese prime minister tells Trump she’ll nominate him for a Nobel Prize

The White House says Takaichi told Trump that she’s nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Doing so has become a common occurrence among foreign leaders looking to impress Trump, with several backing his nomination — or at least promising to do so — in recent months.

Trump also got nominated on this trip by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday.

The president didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize this year. But he’s noted that the awards committee made its decision before he helped broker a ceasefire that has halted the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Trump says he’s ‘with’ families whose loved ones were abducted by North Korea

As Trump and Takaichi emerged from their bilateral meeting, a dozen people were seated on both sides of the room, holding pictures of family members.

The White House said that they were relatives who had loved ones abducted by North Korea.

Trump also met with families of Japanese who were abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s during a visit to Japan during his first term in 2019. He suggested some of the same relatives were on-hand on Tuesday, saying, “I remember all these beautiful faces.”

“I’m with them all the way,” Trump said. “And the U.S. is with them.”

Trump and Takaichi sign a number of agreements on bilateral cooperation

One agreement aimed to strengthen the supply chain of rare earths and other critical minerals, a move showcasing coordination between the two allies amid the U.S.-China dispute over Beijing’s rare earths export controls.

Other deals between Japan and the U.S. include cooperation in Alaska’s development of liquid natural gas and stoppage of Russian LNG imports, and Japan’s soybean imports, according to Japanese media reports.

Japan uses trio of US vehicles to try and impress Trump

Call it pick-up diplomacy?

Japanese officials parked a trio of U.S. vehicles — a gold-hued Ford F-150 and what appeared to be two white American-made Toyota vehicles — outside Akasaka Palace, where Trump and Takaichi had met and signed trade agreements.

Trump wants allies, including Japan, to buy more American goods, while also making financial commitments to build factories and energy infrastructure in the U.S.

The vehicles were meant to impress him.

When he heard about the possibility of a Ford F-150 being incorporated into his visit, Trump praised the idea —and Japan’s prime minister.

Flying to Asia aboard Air Force One, the president said, “She has good taste” and noted, “That’s a hot truck.”

Trump and Takaichi sign two agreements

Both leaders signed the implementation of an agreement for the “golden age” of their countries’ alliance.

Held up after the signing, the document ran to less than one-page.

Trump and Takaichi then signed a second agreement, this one laying out a U.S.-Japan framework for securing the supply of critical minerals and rare earths.

When the signing ceremony had concluded, a reporter called out a question to Trump but got no answer. Organizers asked in English that the press please move on to the next event.

Japan planning to give Washington 250 new cherry trees next year

Takaichi told Trump that her country would give Washington some 250 additional cherry trees next year, in honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration — as well as fireworks from Akita Prefecture for July 4 celebrations in 2026.

Then-Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gifted 250 new cherry trees to Washington during a visit to the White House with President Joe Biden in 2024.

Last year's gift was meant to replace trees removed for construction to repair the crumbling seawall around the nation's capital's Tidal Basin, while also commemorating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. in 2026.

Trump says Takaichi as Japan’s first female prime minister is ‘a big deal’

The president offered especially effusive praise to Takaichi, telling her, “Anything I can do to help Japan, we will be there.”

“You’re going to do a fantastic job, and we’re going to have a fantastic relationship,” he said.

Trump also hailed Takaichi being the first woman to hold the post, saying, “That’s a big deal,” before adding, “You will be one of the great prime ministers.”

The president told Takaichi that his offer to support Japan in all situations extended to any “favors you need.”

Takaichi mentions her mentor’s bond with Trump

Takaichi used her early remarks to mention former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, her archconservative mentor who forged a strong bond with Trump during the U.S. president’s first term.

“As a matter of fact, Prime Minister Abe often told me about your dynamic diplomacy,” she said.

In his own comments, Trump said, “I want to thank you very much and I want to congratulate you.”

He continued: “Shinzo Abe was a great friend of mine,” and added, “he spoke so well of you.”

Trump said Abe “would be very happy to know that” Takaichi was now prime minister.

Abe was assassinated on July 8, 2022, during an election campaign speech. Trump recalled being saddened by Abe’s killing.

Takaichi starts meeting with Trump by talking about US World Series

Before meeting with Trump, the Japanese prime minister said she was watching the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Toronto Blue Jays in the U.S. World Series.

Takaichi said the Dodgers were up 1-0 and that she really enjoyed watching it.

Baseball is a shared pastime in the U.S. and Japan. Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is a near ubiquitous presence across Japan in ads and the Dodgers ballpark increasingly caters to tourists from Japan coming to the U.S. to watch him.

Trump praises Takaichi’s ‘strong handshake’

The president arrived for a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the Akasaka palace in Tokyo.

Trump was surrounded by U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

While posing for photos, Trump shook hands with Takaichi and said, “That’s a very strong handshake.”

The U.S. delegation also included White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who said to Takaichi, “Congratulations, we’re so excited for you.”

Trump and Takaichi are scheduled to hold upcoming meetings.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.