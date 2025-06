At least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa, officials say

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — At least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province after an extreme cold front brought heavy rain and snow to parts of the country, officials said Wednesday.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the death toll was provided by police.

The toll included six students who were washed away when their school bus was caught in floodwaters near a river on Tuesday, Mabuyane told journalists. He said four other students were missing.

Mabuyane’s office had reported seven deaths in the floods on Tuesday.

