BUNIA, Congo — At least 930 people have died in Congo's Ebola outbreak, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The deaths were recorded out of the 2,344 cases confirmed as of Saturday, the health ministry said overnight into Monday. Thirty-seven new deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours in one of the highest single-day totals.

The Ebola outbreak that was declared in eastern Congo on May 15 is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record. The Bundibugyo virus responsible for the outbreak is less common than others that cause Ebola disease, and there is no approved vaccine or treatment.

The surge in deaths comes as safety fears have restricted the response in the worst-affected province of Ituri.

At least 12 attacks have been recorded against health facilities and teams since the outbreak was declared in mid-May, authorities said on Saturday. Many health workers meanwhile have walked off their jobs as they protest lack of payment.

At least 36 health workers infected with the virus have died.

The health ministry 724 patients are currently in isolation and hospitals, adding that it is intensifying response efforts in affected health zones.

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