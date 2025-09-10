Man accused of ramming a car into Filipino festival in Vancouver found mentally fit to stand trial

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — (AP) — A Canadian judge ruled Wednesday that the man accused of killing 11 people by ramming his sport utility vehicle into a crowd during a Filipino heritage festival is mentally fit to stand trial.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, faces 11 counts of second-degree murder in the tragedy that struck the Lapu Lapu Day Street festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, on April 26.Dozens of people were also injured.

Provincial Court Judge Reg Harris made his ruling after listening to legal arguments from defense lawyer Mark Swartz and Crown prosecutor Michaela Donnelly. Two forensic psychiatrists were called as expert witnesses during the fitness hearing held last month.

Dr. Robert Lacroix and Dr. Rakesh Lamba testified over two days of the hearing, but a publication ban prevents evidence at the hearing from being reported.

Lo appeared by video link from the forensic psychiatric facility he is being held. He wore a blue sweatshirt and looked into the camera, rubbing his eyes at times.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.