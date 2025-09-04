Man accused of ramming car into Liverpool soccer parade pleads not guilty to 31 charges

LONDON — (AP) — The man accused of ramming his car into a parade of Liverpool soccer fans in May as the team was celebrating its Premier League triumph pleaded not guilty Thursday to the 31 charges that he's facing.

Paul Doyle, 53, is facing 18 counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, nine of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two of wounding with intent, one of dangerous driving and one of affray.

Doyle seemed composed at first when hearing the charges, appearing by videoconference from prison for the Liverpool Crown Court plea hearing. In his last appearance before the court, Doyle was in tears when hearing the charges related to the incident in the city center on May 26.

But he then appeared to be wiping away tears later in Thursday's hearing during legal discussions.

The allegations against Doyle relate to 29 victims between the ages of six months and 77 years.

Fans had been celebrating Liverpool’s record-tying 20th title when Doyle allegedly drove down a street full of fans. Police said they believed Doyle got through a roadblock by following an ambulance that was trying to reach a possible heart attack victim.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.