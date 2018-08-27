  • Man injured by sculpture after falling into 8-foot cartoonish hole

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PORTO, Portugal - A museum visitor was injured by a sculpture when he fell into a cartoonish-looking 8-foot hole that is part of the art installation. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    “Descent Into Limbo” by Anish Kapoor is a cubed structure with a black-painted, 8-foot deep hole on display at the Serralves Museum and Park.

    There are warning signs around the sculpture and museum personnel inside it, however, an Italian tourist in his 60s fell into it Aug. 13, Publico reported. The man, who has not been identified, was treated for a back injury and released from a hospital.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The installation was closed temporarily while museum officials determine if other safety measures need to be made. 

    Kapoor describes the work as “a space full of darkness, not a hole in the ground.” 

    Kapoor, an internationally renowned artist, might be best known in the U.S. for “Cloud Gate,” a Chicago sculpture more commonly referred to as “The Bean.”

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories