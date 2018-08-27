PORTO, Portugal - A museum visitor was injured by a sculpture when he fell into a cartoonish-looking 8-foot hole that is part of the art installation.
“Descent Into Limbo” by Anish Kapoor is a cubed structure with a black-painted, 8-foot deep hole on display at the Serralves Museum and Park.
There are warning signs around the sculpture and museum personnel inside it, however, an Italian tourist in his 60s fell into it Aug. 13, Publico reported. The man, who has not been identified, was treated for a back injury and released from a hospital.
The installation was closed temporarily while museum officials determine if other safety measures need to be made.
Kapoor describes the work as “a space full of darkness, not a hole in the ground.”
Kapoor, an internationally renowned artist, might be best known in the U.S. for “Cloud Gate,” a Chicago sculpture more commonly referred to as “The Bean.”
