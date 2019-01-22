Man seeking owner of class ring found more than 15 years ago in Japan

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - A man is looking for the owner of a class ring he found more than 15 years ago in Japan.
Jonathan Beaston knows what it’s like to lose a class ring. He lost his in 1976 while serving in the military.
That’s why, when he found a class ring in 2002 while stationed at a naval base in Japan, it set off a more than 15-year search for the owner, which still continues.
The 1978 women’s-style class ring has the words Cheyenne East High and the initials DPS or DRS.
“This girl, she might have been a merchant marine, or else she could have been a visiting U.S. Navy ship,” Beaston told KGWN. “I know that this person that lost their ring is probably wishing they had their ring back.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Missing woman declared dead after family requests hearing
- 8 lots of blood pressure medications recalled over cancer-causing substance
- New series featuring Dakota James case claims he may have been murdered
- RAW VIDEO: Toddler puts hands up during traffic stop
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Are you a lady who graduated from Cheyenne East in 1978? This may be your ring. https://t.co/dl6CARzDQv— CBS NewsChannel 5 (@kgwntv) January 19, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}