Mexican officials charged with importing massive quantities of drugs into US

NEW YORK — The governor of Sinaloa and nine other current and former Mexican officials were charged with drug trafficking and weapons offenses in a U.S. indictment unsealed Wednesday in New York.

The charges were announced in a news release by federal officials. None of the defendants were in custody.

Those charged in court papers unsealed in Manhattan federal court are current and former government or law enforcement officials in Sinaloa.

Authorities said they have played essential roles in helping the Sinaloa drug cartel ship fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine from Mexico into the United States.

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton called the Sinaloa cartel “a ruthless criminal organization that has flooded this community with dangerous drugs for decades.”

He added: “As the indictment lays bare, the Sinaloa Cartel, and other drug trafficking organizations like it, would not operate as freely or successfully without corrupt politicians and law enforcement officials on their payroll.”

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