Middle East latest: Israeli airstrikes overnight killed at least 58 Palestinians, hospitals say

Israeli airstrikes overnight and into Thursday struck several homes and killed at least 58 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip, according to three hospitals.

Israel had resumed heavy airstrikes across Gaza on Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire that had halted the 17-month war. On Wednesday, the military was retaking control of the key corridor that cuts off northern Gaza from the south.

Hamas has yet to respond militarily, but Israel's actions threaten to drag the sides back into all-out war.

Here’s the latest:

New airstrikes kill at least 58, hospitals say

The death toll from new Israeli strikes on Gaza has climbed to 58, according to hospitals in the territory.

Multiple homes were targeted in the middle of the night late Wednesday and early Thursday. The latest total of those killed was according to three hospitals in different parts of the territory.

The strikes hit houses in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza and the northern town of Beit Lahiya, they said.

The European Hospital in the southern city of Rafah said 26 people, mostly women and children, were killed in strikes on two family homes overnight. One of the strikes killed a father and his seven children, it said.

The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis received the bodies of seven people killed overnight in an attack on a home. In northern Gaza, the Indonesian Hospital said it had received the bodies of seven people killed in a strike on a home in Beit Lahiya, a town near the border.

