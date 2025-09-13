More than 100,000 people pack London streets in march organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson

LONDON — (AP) — More than 100,000 demonstrators packed London streets Saturday for a march organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

The “Unite the Kingdom” rally got underway as much smaller numbers of counterprotesters, organized by the Stand Up To Racism group, gathered under the banner of the “March Against Fascism.”

More than 1,000 police officers were on duty to patrol the dueling demonstrations, and there was a buffer zone to keep the two from engaging with each other near the halls of government.

The marches were largely peaceful, but at one point, police said they were attacked by some members of “Unite the Kingdom” march who tossed items at them and tried to break through the barriers set up to keep the two groups separate. Officers had to use force to keep a crowd control fence from being breached, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police estimated the crowd of the Robinson rally at about 110,000 people. The rival protest had about 5,000 marchers.

The larger crowd stretched from Big Ben across the River Thames and around the corner beyond Waterloo train station, a distance of about three-quarters of a mile (around a kilometer).

While the crowd was large, it fell far short of the one of the biggest recent marches when a pro-Palestinian rally drew an estimated 300,000 people in November 2023.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon and is known for his nationalist and anti-migrant views, billed the march as a demonstration for free speech, and also said it was in defense of British heritage and culture.

Robinson told the crowd in a hoarse voice that migrants now had more rights in court than the “British public, the people that built this nation.”

The marches come at a time when the U.K. has been riven by debate over migrants crossing the English Channel in overcrowded inflatable boats to arrive on shore without authorization.

Numerous anti-migrant protests were held this summer outside hotels housing asylum-seekers following the arrest of an Ethiopian man who was later convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in a London suburb. Some of those protests became violent and led to arrests.

Participants in the “Unite the Kingdom” march carried the St. George’s red-and-white flag of England and the union jack, the state flag of the United Kingdom, and chanted “we want our country back.” U.K. flags have proliferated this summer across the U.K. — at events and on village lampposts — in what some have said is a show of national pride and others said reflects a tilt toward nationalism.

Some Robinson supporters held signs saying “stop the boats,” “send them home,” and “enough is enough, save our children.”

At the counterprotest, the crowd held signs saying “refugees welcome" and ”smash the far right," and shouted “stand up, fight back."

Robinson supporters chanted crude refrains about U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and also shouted messages of support for slain U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

One demonstrator held a sign saying: “Freedom of speech is dead. RIP Charlie Kirk.”

Robinson had planned a "Unite the Kingdom" rally last October, but couldn't attend after being jailed for contempt of court for violating a 2021 High Court order barring him from repeating libelous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him. He previously served jail time for assault and mortgage fraud.

Robinson founded the nationalist and anti-Islamist English Defence League and is one of the most influential far-right figures in Britain. He urged followers not to wear masks, drink booze or get violent.

