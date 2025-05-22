New North Korea warship is damaged at its launch ceremony attended by Kim Jong Un

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — A new 5,000-ton destroyer key to North Korea’s naval advancement was damaged during its launching ceremony attended by leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported Thursday.

The ship slid off the ramp and became stuck after the flatcar failed to move alongside it, throwing off its balance and crushing parts of the ship’s bottom, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The accident at Wednesday’s ceremony at the northeastern port of Chongjin was an embarrassing setback for Kim, who has emphasized naval advancement as key to his nuclear-armed military.

Kim blamed military officials, scientists and shipyard operators for what he described as a “serious accident and criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism,” and called for a ruling Workers’ Party meeting to address their “irresponsible errors,” KCNA said. The agency reported separately that a plenary meeting of the party’s powerful Central Committee was scheduled for late June.

North Korean state media didn’t say whether Wednesday’s incident caused any injuries.

The damaged vessel was likely in the same class as the country's first destroyer, unveiled on April 25, which experts assessed as the North's largest and most advanced warship to date. Kim called it a significant asset for advancing his goal of expanding the military's operational range and nuclear strike capabilities.

State media described that ship as designed to handle various weapons systems, including anti-air and anti-ship weapons as well as nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles. Kim also supervised test-firings of missiles from the destroyer afterward, and state media said the ship was expected to enter active duty early next year.

Lee Sung Joon, spokesperson for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the damaged vessel was likely equipped with similar systems and remains toppled over in the sea.

Kim has framed the arms buildup as a response to perceived threats from the United States and its allies in Asia, who have been expanding joint military exercises amid rising tensions over the North's nuclear program. He says the acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine would be his next big step in strengthening his navy.

Outside experts say the destroyer was likely built with Russian assistance. While North Korea’s naval forces are considered inferior to South Korea’s, analysts still view the destroyer as a serious security threat, as it could enhance the country’s offensive and defensive capabilities.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated in recent months as Kim accelerates the development of his nuclear and missile programs and supplies weapons and troops to support Russia’s war in Ukraine. The U.S., South Korea, and their allies have expressed concern that Moscow could reciprocate by providing North Korea with advanced weapons technology, further enhancing the threat posed by its nuclear and missile program.

