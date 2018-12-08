No phone equals free kid's meal at restaurant chain

A restaurant chain in Britain is trying to get parents' noses out of their phone and return their focus on family by offering them free food.
Frankie & Benny’s started a phone free zone that encourages patrons to put their cellphones in boxes when they sit down at their tables, The Lancashire Post reported.
If they do, then the family gets a free kid’s meal through a promotion that runs until the end of the week.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teacher accused of killing ex-husband's girlfriend in front of 3-year-old twins
- Boy, 15, killed after gun goes off in friend's home, police say
- CMU grad, 22, found dead at Google's NYC headquarters
- VIDEO: Escaped child killer gone 45 years makes U.S. Marshals’ most wanted list
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
“Parents are role models in everything that they do and in everything that they say, so by managing their own screen time, parents are teaching their kids by example about when and where technology use is appropriate,” parenting expert Susan Atkins told the Post.
The Post said that 72 percent of British children wanted their parents to put down their phones and spend time with them.
Almost the same number of parents said they felt guilty spending so much time connected to the virtual world.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}