Plane crashes during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A plane crashed Friday during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show.

The Indian HAL Tejas crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the pilot ejected.

Black smoke rose over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as a crowd of spectators watched, and sirens sounded after the crash.

The city-state's second airport was hosting the biennial Dubai Air Show, which has seen major aircraft orders by both the long-haul carrier Emirates and its lower-cost sister airline FlyDubai.

