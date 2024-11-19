Police in Georgia's capital break up a tent camp set up by protesters demanding a new election

TBILISI, Georgia — (AP) — Police in Georgia's capital early on Tuesday moved in to break up a tent camp that demonstrators set up on a central thoroughfare to protest the results of last month's parliamentary election and demand a new vote.

The Oct. 26 election kept the governing Georgian Dream party in power, but opponents say the vote was rigged. Many Georgians viewed the election as a referendum on the country's effort to join the European Union. Several large protests have been held since then.

Protesters had set up the tent camp in Tbilisi, the capital, and had vowed to stay around the clock to demand new parliamentary elections. As police moved to disperse it, there were scuffles and several protesters were detained, according to an Associated Press reporter at the scene. Some of the demonstrators were displaying European Union flags.

President Salome Zourabichvili, who has rejected the official results, declared on Monday that she would file a lawsuit to the Constitutional Court, arguing that two fundamental principles guaranteed by the Constitution — the secrecy of the vote and its universality — were violated. Zourabichvili, who holds a mostly ceremonial position, has said Georgia has fallen victim to pressure from Moscow against joining the EU.

Critics have accused Georgian Dream — established by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a shadowy billionaire who made his fortune in Russia — of becoming increasingly authoritarian and tilted toward Moscow. The party recently pushed through laws similar to those used by the Kremlin to crack down on freedom of speech and LGBTQ+ rights.

On Sunday, demonstrators closed an avenue leading into the center of Tbilisi. Nika Melia, leader of Coalition for Change, one of the opposition groups, voiced hope that the protests around the clock will mark “the beginning of the intense, strong protest movement that will finish with the fall of Ivanishvili’s regime.”

The EU suspended Georgia’s membership application process indefinitely in June after the country’s parliament passed a law requiring organizations that receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad to register as “pursuing the interest of a foreign power,” similar to a Russian law used to discredit organizations critical of the government.

The Central Election Commission said Georgian Dream won about 54% of the vote in October. Its leaders have rejected opposition claims of vote fraud. European election observers said the election took place in a “divisive” atmosphere marked by instances of bribery, double voting and physical violence.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.