Pope Leo XIV doubles down on insistence for 2-state solution to resolve Israeli-Palestinian conflict

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Leo XIV doubled down Sunday on the Holy See’s insistence on a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying in his first airborne news conference that it was the “only solution” that could guarantee justice for both sides.

Leo made the comments as he flew from Istanbul to Beirut for the second and final leg of his maiden voyage as pope. Though Leo has been fielding journalists’ questions at informal gatherings at his country house, the brief encounter marked his first news conference as pope and followed the tradition of his predecessors of using his trips to engage with the media. But it was limited to two questions from Turkish journalists.

The American pope was asked by one about his private talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon his arrival in Ankara and whether they discussed the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Leo confirmed they had, and said that Turkey had an “important role to play” in both conflicts, noting that Erdogan’s government had already helped facilitate low-level negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the war.

“Unfortunately we still haven’t seen a solution. But today there are new, concrete proposals for peace.” He said that the Holy See hopes that Erdogan would pursue his dialogue with Ukraine, Russia and the United States to help reach a ceasefire and end the nearly four-year war.

On Gaza, he repeated the Holy See’s longstanding position supporting a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians. The creation of a Palestinian state in east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza has long been seen internationally as the only way to resolve the conflict.

The Holy See had recognized a Palestinian state in 2015, but the push for a two-state solution received new impetus this year during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Several more countries formally recognized a Palestinian state during the U.N. General Assembly.

“We know that in this moment, Israel doesn’t accept this solution, but we see it as the only one that can offer a solution to the conflict that they are living in,” he said. “We are also friends with Israel and we try with both sides to be a mediating voice that can help bring them closer to a solution with justice for all.”

Leo had avoided any direct mention of the Gaza conflict while in Turkey. And in his brief remarks to journalists summarizing his trip so far, he omitted any reference to his visit to Istanbul’s Blue Mosque, his most visible engagement with Turkey’s Muslim majority.

Rather, Leo focused on the main reason for coming to the region: to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of an important A.D. 325 gathering of bishops from across the Roman Empire in present day Iznik, Turkey. There, the bishops agreed on a common creed, or profession of faith.

The Nicaean Creed is still recited today by millions of Christians around the world and, despite schisms and other divisions, is a rare point of agreement among Catholic, Orthodox and most Protestant believers.

Leo participated in a commemoration of the Council of Nicaea in Iznik and otherwise spent his time in Istanbul meeting with various Orthodox patriarchs. During a joint meeting Saturday, he proposed that they come together in an important way in 2033 in Jerusalem, to commemorate the 2,000th anniversary of Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection, as a new visible sign of their unity.

“Obviously is an event that all Christians want to celebrate,” he said. “We have years to prepare,” he added, but said the various patriarchs welcomed the proposal.

