Prince Philip involved in 2-vehicle accident, not injured

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was involved in a two-vehicle accident Thursday. The 97-year-old prince was not injured, The Associated Press reported.
According to palace officials, the crash happened near Sandringham Estate, the AP reported. The estate serves as the queen’s country retreat and is located in Eastern England.
Officials said they were called to a collision between two vehicles. Two people in one of the vehicles were treated for minor injuries. The injured people were not identified.
A doctor examined Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, confirming he was not hurt in the crash, the AP reported.
The duke was driving a Range Rover that overturned on its side, the BBC reported.
