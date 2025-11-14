Protesters block the main entrance to COP30 climate talks in Brazil

BELEM, Brazil — About 100 protesters blocked the main entrance to the United Nations climate conference on the edge of the Brazilian Amazon Friday morning.

Brazilian military personnel kept demonstrators from entering the site during negotiations at the COP30 meetings in Belem, but there appeared to be no physical altercations with the protesters.

Protesters wore clothing associated with Indigenous groups and some formed a human chain around the demonstration. It represented the second time in four days that protestors disrupted the climate talks, even though organizers had promoted the conference as empowering and celebrating native peoples.

Conference participants were rerouted and delegates entered the venue through another door. U.N. staff rushed to move metal detectors to the side entrance as hundreds of people formed long, snaking queues.

The protest at the front of the venue began at around 7:30 a.m., with the main entrance blocked by about 30 minutes later. The main entrance eventually reopened.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change told conference participants “there is no danger” from the peaceful demonstration in front of the venue.

Paolo Destilo, with the environmental group Debt for Climate, joined the human chain encircling the protesters because he said he wanted to give Indigenous communities a chance to have their voices heard.

“This is worth any delays to the conference,” he said, adding: “If this is really to be Indigenous peoples’ COP, like officials keep saying, these types of demonstrations should be welcomed at COP30.”

The demonstration comes after protests Tuesday night in which Indigenous demonstrators clashed with security and stormed the entrance, resulting in minor injuries. Conference organizers have touted this edition of the annual meeting as an opportunity for indigenous people to have more prominence and power in climate talks.

Demonstrations appeared to be ramping up heading into the weekend. Saturday at the end of the conference's first week is traditionally the day of the biggest protests during United Nations climate talks.

