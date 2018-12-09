  • Rare white baby reindeer captured in photos in Norway

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    OSLO, Norway - A Norwegian photographer captured stunning photos of a rare baby white reindeer during a hike in northern Norway.

    The photos by Oslo-based photographer Mads Nordsveen were taken after a chance encounter with the calf on the last day of his trip, Nordsveen told ABC news

    “The local Sami people we talked to told us that these white animals are so unique that in Sami tradition they bring happiness. The calf seemed a bit scared at first, but we sat completely quiet and were very calm and eventually it came quite close,” the 24-year-old said in an interview with ABC.

    White reindeer get their striking color from a genetic mutation that causes their fur to lose its pigment.

