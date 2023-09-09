World

Rescue begins of ailing US researcher stuck 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave, Turkish officials say

Turkey Cave Rescue Turkish governor of Mersin, Ali Hamza Pehlivan, front center, during his visit to the Morca cave during a rescue operation near Anamur, south Turkey, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. American researcher Mark Dickey, 40, who fell ill almost 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below the entrance of a cave in Turkey, has recovered sufficiently enough to be extracted in an operation that could last three or four days, a Turkish official was quoted as saying on Friday. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) (Khalil Hamra/AP)

Rescue has begun of ailing US researcher stuck 3,000 feet inside a Turkish cave, Turkish disaster management agency says.

Rescue crews were waiting for doctors to give the go-ahead for an operation to move out an American researcher who fell ill almost 1,000 meters (more than 3,000 feet) below the entrance of a cave in Turke y, officials said. The effort could last up to 10 days.

