Russia attacks targets across Ukraine with missiles and drones as EU’s top diplomat visits Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia fired cruise and ballistic missiles and Shahed-type drones at targets across Ukraine on Wednesday morning, authorities reported, killing at least three civilians and injuring 10 others, including a pregnant woman.

The attacks targeted at least three major cities, including the capital Kyiv, where the European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, was discussing military aid and financial support for Ukraine.

That Western help is desperately needed by Ukraine, which is struggling with ammunition and personnel shortages. Some long-term foreign funding is also in doubt as the war nears its two-year anniversary on Feb. 24.

Though the roughly 1,500-kilometer (900-mile) front line has barely budged in recent months, the Kremlin’s forces have the upper hand in stocks of missiles and artillery ammunition used for long-range strikes.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces said they intercepted 44 drones and missiles out of 64 that were launched in the morning attack.

The barrage killed two people in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The attack also killed a man in Mykolaiv, a city in southern Ukraine, where some 20 residential buildings and public infrastructure were damaged, regional Gov. Vitalii Kim said.

Thirteen people were injured in Kyiv, according to Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, including a pregnant woman.

Apartment buildings caught fire in multiple Kyiv districts, he said. Two power lines damaged during the attack left some residents on Kyiv’s east bank without electricity.

In Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, a 52-year-old woman was slightly injured in an S-300 missile attack, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said.

Missiles also hit as far away as the Lviv region of western Ukraine, where a fire broke out, officials said.

