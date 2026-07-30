Russian strikes across Ukraine, from east to west, kill at least 7 and wound dozens

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian attacks across Ukraine overnight into Thursday killed at least seven people and wounded dozens of others, officials said, with the heaviest casualties reported in the eastern Dnipropetrovsk and western Lviv regions.

The attacks were the latest in a series of large-scale Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities that Russia has intensified over the summer, now occurring on a nearly weekly basis.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian forces carried out a mass attack that killed six people and wounded 10 and damaged or destroyed civilian infrastructure, said Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration.

Children were among the dead, he said on Telegram — a 6-year-old girl and boys aged 11 and 17 in the Kryvyi Rih area.

In Lviv, the number of people injured in a Russian missile attack rose to 30 as a rescue operation continued, said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv regional military administration.

The city was struck at about 4:45 a.m., with the worst damage to two residential buildings, Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi said. More than 20 residential buildings were damaged, along with a school and two kindergartens, he said, adding that children were among those injured, including one who was hospitalized.

In Kyiv, Russian forces struck the capital with ballistic missiles, killing a 31-year-old man and wounding two others, the National Police press service said. Residential buildings, a market, a garage cooperative, storage facilities and vehicles were damaged in the city, police said.

In the Kyiv region, five people were wounded in the Brovary district, including a minor and two women, acting regional administration head Ruslan Oliinyk said on Facebook.

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