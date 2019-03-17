0 Sexy koala bear posing in tree takes internet by storm

QUEENSLAND, Australia - A picture of a sexy koala bear posing in a tree with a “come hither” look is taking the internet by storm.

The furry creature’s name is Rogue, and he lives at the Carrumbin Wildlife Sanctuary in Queensland, Australia.

“He has gained international headlines for being the World’s Sexiest Koala and is now an online megastar!” the sanctuary said on social media

A picture of Rogue by Ross Long Photography shows the animal perched in a tree with his legs dangling and an arm draped over a branch.

The sanctuary is trying to capitalize on the popularity of Rogue’s photo by drawing attention to a serious illness impacting the koala population.

Koala chlamydia is just what it sounds like, a sexually transmitted disease between the animals that causes the animals to sicken and die if left untreated, according to the sanctuary.

Carrumbin officials predicted the animals are so at risk from the disease and habitat destruction that “they may not be around in 20 years” in the wild.

“Last year, a whopping 500 koalas were admitted to Currumbin Wildlife Hospital (compared to just 25 in 2008), and 80 percent of them were treated for the disease,” officials said.

The hospital is asking for donations to help treat the koalas. An antibiotic treatment for just one of the animals costs as much as $6,000, the sanctuary said.

