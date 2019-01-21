Sicilian homes only $1, town offers villas for bargain price

Picture it ... Sicily ... 2019 ... a house that can be purchased for just over one American dollar.
Officials in Sambuca, Sicily, have put dozens of homes perched on the top of the rolling hills on the market for one euro, or about $1.14 with the current exchange rate, CNN reported.
The homes offer views of the Mediterranean and are located on land that’s referred to locally as “Earthly Paradise,” according to CNN.
But as always, the deal comes with a few strings attached. All of the homes are technically dilapidated and anyone who buys one of the homes has to sink in about $17,000 to refurbish them over three years. There’s also a 5,000 euro, or $5,695, security deposit that will be returned once the homes are remodeled, CNN reported.
