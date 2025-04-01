World

South Korea’s Constitutional Court will rule Friday on whether to dismiss impeached President Yoon

South Korea Martial Law A protester wearing a mask of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends a march during a rally calling for Yoon to step down in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 29, 2025. The banner reads "Dismiss Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea’s Constitutional Court will rule Friday on whether to dismiss impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The opposition-controlled National Assembly in December voted to impeach Yoon over his short-lived martial law decree that plunged South Korea into political turmoil.

The Constitutional Court has since been deliberating whether to uphold Yoon’s impeachment and formally remove him from office or reinstate his presidential powers.

The Constitutional Court announced Tuesday it would issue the ruling Friday.

